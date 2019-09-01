As Zillow Group (Z) Market Value Rose, Ancient Art LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.97 Million; P-A-W Capital Increased Its Usa Technologies (USAT) Stake by $560,000

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 351,888 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 1.26 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paw Capital Corporation has 1.31% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 320,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 11,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Trellus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 89,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability holds 0% or 112,830 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 25,464 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 89,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based American Intll Gp has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Foundation Limited Liability Corp reported 474,066 shares. North Run Cap Lp invested 1.77% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). S Squared Technology Ltd Liability reported 1.56% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 1.14 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advisors holds 34,195 shares. Shannon River Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 600,501 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 240,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “USA Tech shakes up management, audit nearing the finish line; shares up 22% – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why USA Technologies Stock Was Slammed Today – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notification – StreetInsider.com” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why USA Technologies, Inc. Stock Fell 55.7% in September – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Total System Services Are Charging Higher on Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zillow: No Longer A Tech Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Splashy Revenue Growth Isn’t Enough for Zillow – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “La-Z-Boy Announces Election of New Director – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy (LZB) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STZ, Z, THC – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.