As Zendesk (ZEN) Valuation Declined, Pier Capital Decreased by $7.91 Million Its Holding; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $2.29 Million

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 94,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 6,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 100,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 1.49M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 33,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 130,768 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 97,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: SHARE BUYBACK RESERVES WILL KICK IN IF DEAL FAILS; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 30/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: T-Mobile Sprint Merger Accelerates 5G with 17% Uplift, Strategy Analytics Forecasts; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S ALEX SHERMAN: SPRINT, T-MOBILE SET TO ANNOUNCE A $26 BILLION MERGER; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video)

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 41,481 shares to 116,427 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 332,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 667,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zendesk Introduces WhatsApp for Zendesk – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Zendesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Zendesk, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,671 shares to 20,273 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 14,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,896 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Ltd Llc accumulated 5,018 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 1.29M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Weik Mgmt holds 0.35% or 10,285 shares. 4,200 were reported by Yorktown Management. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc reported 0.13% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bloom Tree Prtn invested in 786,504 shares or 5.91% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co has 0.19% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Citigroup stated it has 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 9,999 shares stake. Reaves W H And owns 823,090 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated reported 223,833 shares stake. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hbk Investments LP accumulated 0.16% or 181,400 shares. 13,000 were reported by Fosun. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).