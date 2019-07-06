As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Value Rose, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined While Capital Management Associates Lifted by $916,900 Its Stake

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 87,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 451,047 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 124.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 125,100 shares to 575,100 shares, valued at $33.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 512,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. 166,368 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

