As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Value Rose, Dana Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.09 Million; As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Rose, Sankaty Advisors Has Increased by $2.96 Million Its Holding

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 12,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 20,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $91.8. About 674,888 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 1.82M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Parsley Energy To Participate In Upcoming Conference – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Continental Building Products, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBPX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Management Limited Liability holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 131,759 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has 11,220 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 319 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pinnacle Associate Ltd invested in 92,440 shares. Hodges Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 49,650 shares. State Bank Of Mellon holds 6.21M shares. Ameriprise has 1.17M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 14,172 shares. Swiss Bank has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 841,600 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 234,965 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 9,978 shares stake. Nwq Inv Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bessemer Gru holds 87,195 shares. Whittier Trust owns 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 64,590 shares to 88,039 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.