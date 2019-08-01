As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Value Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Upped Its Position by $1.04 Million; Advisors Preferred Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $409,798

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.27% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.56. About 8.44M shares traded or 429.45% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 5.16 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.