As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Rose, Wasatch Advisors Has Decreased by $620,925 Its Stake; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Its Papa Murphys Hldgs (FRSH) Stake by $799,730; Stock Value Rose

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 7,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.85 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.25. About 1.24 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (FRSH) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 159,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 360,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84M market cap company. It closed at $6.45 lastly. It is down 17.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FRSH News: 09/05/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – FULL-YEAR SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT FLAT FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – Papa Murphy’s: Fresh Take LLC to Operate 28 Stores; 13/03/2018 Papa Murphy’s Debuts New Company Website and Digital Ordering Platform; 27/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S NAMES NIK RUPP AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $34.8M; 27/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – MARK HUTCHENS, INCUMBENT CFO, WILL REMAIN AS EVP AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Names Nik Rupp as Chief Financial Officer; 14/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 4Q Rev $30.7M; 13/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF DIGITAL ORDERING PLATFORM

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 377,561 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $28.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 293,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares to 177,500 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

