As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Cut Its Position; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Srb Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $149.62. About 617,084 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 209,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.44M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.15. About 1.22M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silvercrest Metals Inc by 1.81M shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 112,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Language I/O Enhances Zendesk Integration with Live Chat Translation – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zendesk Announces New Self-service Experiences With Expanded AI-powered Solutions – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Zendesk Stock Gained 17% in February – The Motley Fool” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Now And Zen: Oppenheimer Waits For Better Entry Point In Zendesk – Benzinga” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 33.70 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.