As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Price Rose, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Upped Stake; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.92. About 673,742 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 987,893 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 4.40M shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $47.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 828,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,635 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Zendesk Stock Jumped 52% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks for the Convenience Economy – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oppenehimer Says Zendesk’s Moderating Upside Prevents A Bullish Stance – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Language I/O Enhances Zendesk Integration with Live Chat Translation – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 400,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 92,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).