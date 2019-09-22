As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Price Declined, Cypress Funds Has Boosted Stake by $8.01 Million; As Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Shares Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 15,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 907,297 shares traded or 41.10% up from the average. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF)

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 345,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.72M, up from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.14M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,180 shares to 36,700 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). American International Group has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). The California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 5,964 were accumulated by Daiwa Gp. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Ancora Advsr Ltd Company has 0.28% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Guardian Life Insurance Of America, New York-based fund reported 437 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). City Hldgs holds 0.13% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson accumulated 4,376 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 57,820 shares. Foster Motley holds 5,610 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.07% or 9.58 million shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03M for 36.02 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.