As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Price Declined, Corvex Management LP Lowered Holding; As Genesis Energy LP Houston Com (GEL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rr Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 3.72 million shares traded or 129.70% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (GEL) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 657,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.56M, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 316,244 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 22/05/2018 – ASICS Launches The 25th lteration Of The GEL-KAYANO® Series, Helping Runners Go The Distance; 15/05/2018 – 2018 Genesis G80 Sport Earns Five-Star Overall NHTSA Safety Rating; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Shows `Turning Point’ Battery Car: N.Y. Auto Show Update; 14/03/2018 – GENESIS LAND DEVELOPMENT CORP GDC.TO – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20; 09/04/2018 – EyeGate Receives FDA Feedback on Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel; 18/04/2018 – ORIGIN SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVES PHASE llB GENESIS TRIAL OBJECTIVES AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF STUDY; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 17/05/2018 – Genesis Global Trading Granted BitLicense by New York Department of Financial Services; 28/03/2018 – SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market to Reach US$ 559 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zendesk Expands Amazon Web Services Support to Make Customer Data More Actionable – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zendesk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Zendesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $84,000 activity.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp.