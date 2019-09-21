As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Declined, Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Heartland Advisors Stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Boosted by $3.99 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 108,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 774,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.96 million, up from 665,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.14 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 110.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 124,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 237,880 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, up from 113,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 94,878 shares traded or 97.18% up from the average. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 52,660 shares to 232,666 shares, valued at $32.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 567,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,125 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

