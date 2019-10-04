As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Declined, Capital Research Global Investors Lifted by $141.76 Million Its Position; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Price Rose, Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Cut by $17.15 Million Its Holding

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 39.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 1.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $504.31M, up from 4.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 2.40M shares traded or 36.26% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.82. About 783,277 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90 million for 124.79 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

