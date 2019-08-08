As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Declined, Alkeon Capital Management Upped by $42.96 Million Its Stake; Fruth Investment Management Has Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $451,400

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 21.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 505,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.38M, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 957,790 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 4.19M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 99,346 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 377,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26M shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.87M for 34.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,500 are held by Monetta. Brookmont Cap has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reik Co Limited Liability accumulated 40,280 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Wealthquest invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). British Columbia Investment Corp holds 687,399 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.18% or 53,968 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,400 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 231,221 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd holds 2,298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn invested in 0% or 42 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service reported 49,520 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 0.27% or 90.99 million shares. 8,425 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. 31,725 are held by Salem Invest Counselors Inc.

