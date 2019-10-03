As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Declined, Alkeon Capital Management Has Raised Stake; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Raised Its Position

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.30 million, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $69.81. About 3.34M shares traded or 92.02% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 11,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 188,169 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.93 million, up from 177,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 3.33 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant: Continued Strength Across Verticals, With 25% Stock Upside Likely In 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc Com (NYSE:HRB) by 186,407 shares to 482,527 shares, valued at $14.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 4,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,017 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 312,884 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Spirit Of America Management New York, a New York-based fund reported 6,650 shares. Covington has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Woodstock accumulated 3,934 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fjarde Ap holds 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 197,777 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company holds 5,081 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 0.79% or 25,338 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Company holds 3,312 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Arga Management LP stated it has 1.02M shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Srb Corporation has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amica Mutual holds 16,926 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $25.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 30,000 shares to 107,312 shares, valued at $49.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.35M shares, and cut its stake in Huya Inc.

