As Zendesk (ZEN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding; Churchill Management Increases Stake in Dollar Gen New Com (DG)

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 2,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 95,719 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, up from 92,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $160.77. About 99,427 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 81,811 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.72 million are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Rampart Investment Management stated it has 24,231 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. The New York-based Riverpark Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.72% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 607,691 were reported by Citadel Advisors Lc. Northern Trust Corporation holds 3.76 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 254,060 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Security National Trust Comm owns 500 shares. Burns J W Company invested in 2,925 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 381,063 shares stake. Gluskin Sheff & Associate holds 26,881 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Adirondack holds 0.01% or 150 shares. 42,696 are held by Bokf Na. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Llc has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Horan Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 1,337 shares. Tributary Mgmt Limited invested 0.22% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 16,232 shares to 274,131 shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc Com (NYSE:JNPR) by 20,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,424 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 163,807 shares to 408,477 shares, valued at $51.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 4.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49M shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.