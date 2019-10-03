As Zendesk (ZEN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Lowered by $1.69 Million Its Stake; Okumus Fund Management LTD Trimmed Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $28.56 Million as Market Value Rose

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 538,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.12M, down from 678,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $196.85. About 122,506 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 09/03/2018 – The Goldman Sachs era in Trump’s White House is fading away; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS COWEN AND COMPANY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, REGIONS SECURITIES LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/03/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: SCOOP: Lloyd Blankfein is preparing to step down as CEO of Goldman Sachs as soon as this year. $GS…; 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST; 21/03/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Ex-Barclays Credit Trader Michael Anderson; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B BUYBACKS PER CCAR CYCLE

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34 million, down from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 24,238 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yirendai Ltd by 135,243 shares to 191,278 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44M shares to 14.53 million shares, valued at $69.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.90 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.