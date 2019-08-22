As Zendesk (ZEN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding; As Best Buy Co (BBY) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Decreased by $1.30 Million Its Stake

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 18,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 20,549 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 38,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 1.73 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Rev $9.1B-$9.2B; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 23/03/2018 – FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy reported a forecast-beating rise in same-store sales in the first quarter; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy to Stop Selling Huawei Phones; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY WORKING TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF INFORMATION AFFECTED

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.23. About 1.82M shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 35,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 27,735 shares to 103,726 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 5,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt invested in 17,861 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 98,208 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 36,679 shares. Bbt Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 7,034 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. 44,435 are owned by Norinchukin National Bank The. Alyeska Inv Gru Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Natl Bank Of America De holds 836,337 shares. Natl Pension Ser has 317,444 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 38,578 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 425 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 10,048 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).