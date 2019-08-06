As Zendesk (ZEN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Skylands Capital Boosted Position in Cytosorbents (CTSO)

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 453.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 72,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 1.91M shares traded or 15.93% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 140,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The hedge fund held 636,050 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 495,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 79,582 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO); 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10

More notable recent Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Cytosorbents Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSO) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cytosorbents Corp 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Cytosorbents Corp. – MarketWatch” published on October 04, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “iAnthus Sees 22% Increase In Q1 Pro Forma Revenue – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 14,300 shares to 150,900 shares, valued at $21.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 23,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,500 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CTSO shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 8.04 million shares or 0.87% less from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement reported 50,125 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 12,894 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 61,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 362 shares stake. Millennium Lc holds 0% or 98,228 shares. Northern reported 348,595 shares stake. Citigroup owns 8,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 76,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 16,037 shares. Advisory Serv Net Lc has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 1,500 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 7,256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 92 shares. 46,733 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zendesk: Buy The Dip And Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk Expands Amazon Web Services Support to Make Customer Data More Actionable – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.