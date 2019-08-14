As Zendesk (ZEN) Share Value Declined, Eam Investors Has Decreased by $640,836 Its Holding; Discovery Com Ser C (DISCK) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Upped Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 17,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 67,082 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 49,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 1.56M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 7,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 13,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 20,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 2.83 million shares traded or 67.61% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.66M shares to 408,109 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 35,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,169 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK).

More recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.