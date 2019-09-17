As Zendesk (ZEN) Share Price Declined, Castleark Management Lowered Stake by $6.67 Million; Sir Capital Management LP Increases Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 95,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45M, up from 144,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $102.22. About 1.94M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 82.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 74,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 16,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 90,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 1.07 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 27,990 shares to 151,420 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa accumulated 447,833 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Blue Chip Partners holds 39,182 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru holds 58,694 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 432,068 shares. Fruth Investment Management has invested 0.52% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Corbyn Inv Management Md owns 4,014 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 3,772 were reported by Waters Parkerson And Ltd Company. Roundview Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.23% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 10,922 shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc owns 2,225 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.09% or 18,535 shares. Chemung Canal Tru reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Raymond James Service Advsrs Incorporated owns 344,679 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.17% or 17,450 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18,489 shares. Btim owns 31,428 shares.

