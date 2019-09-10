As Zendesk (ZEN) Share Price Declined, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Raised by $15.61 Million Its Position; As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Market Value Declined, Holder Verition Fund Management Trimmed Stake

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 60,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 31,916 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 92,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 6.27% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 5.46 million shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 244.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 183,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 258,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.98M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $75.08. About 1.04 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 45,358 shares to 140,958 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (Call) (NYSE:STAY) by 45,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $112.61M for 17.29 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Isaacson Mark J. also bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 894,939 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Centurylink Mngmt has 0.43% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 38,872 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 0.14% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Merian Global Investors (Uk) invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 35,000 are owned by Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 1.00M shares. The New York-based M&T Bankshares has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 35,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.1% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 119,027 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Lc reported 8,375 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Co stated it has 118,253 shares. The New York-based Etrade Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 284,553 shares to 12,581 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 195,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,134 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp (Prn).