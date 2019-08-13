As Zendesk (ZEN) Market Value Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake; Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Albemarle (ALB) Holding

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 8,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 58,659 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 50,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 1.50M shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.4. About 1.18M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 119,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,600 shares, and cut its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communications Inc. by 91,516 shares to 101,988 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,578 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.