As Zendesk (ZEN) Market Valuation Rose, Pier Capital Decreased Its Holding by $7.91 Million; Facebook (XOM) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake by $49.93 Million as Stock Rose

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 94,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 100,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 820,188 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (XOM) by 90.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 300,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,965 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, down from 331,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.88 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 19,790 shares to 153,521 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 41,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 382,123 shares to 727,488 shares, valued at $30.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co by 502,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S P Oil Gas Explor (NYSEMKT:SEB).

