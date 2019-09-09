As Zendesk (ZEN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Corvex Management LP Cut Its Stake by $69.42 Million; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Zendesk (ZEN) by $12.43 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 888,809 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 888,809 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares to 545,642 shares, valued at $134.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 4.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49M shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zendesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk bull says buy on pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.