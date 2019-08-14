As Zendesk (ZEN) Market Valuation Declined, Pier Capital Decreased Its Holding; Harvest Fund Advisors Upped Position in Targa Res (TRGP)

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 94,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 6,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 100,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 2.83M shares traded or 68.45% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 17,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 12.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.35M, up from 12.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Citi One-on-One Midstream/Energy Infrastructure Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 380,368 shares to 47.02 million shares, valued at $1.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 2.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hodges Mngmt Inc has 0.14% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 32,317 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 39,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Advisory Inc accumulated 2.41M shares or 1.93% of the stock. Hightower Svcs Lta holds 15,881 shares. Channing Cap Lc holds 0.26% or 135,434 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership invested in 4,446 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Company has invested 0.12% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Strs Ohio has 65,921 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 226,740 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 693,806 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 11,175 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 4.2% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Brown Advisory owns 13,165 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 19,790 shares to 153,521 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 165,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).