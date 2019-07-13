As Zendesk (Put) (ZEN) Stock Price Rose, Granite Point Capital Management LP Lifted Stake by $1.02 Million; As Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Share Value Declined, Endurant Capital Management LP Has Increased by $1.45 Million Its Position

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (ZEN) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 721,912 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 416,677 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 47.21% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 23/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension; 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Retrospective Study of the Effects of Ocular Acupuncture on Ocular Motor Nerve Palsy; 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the University of Wisconsin; 12/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 59,564 shares to 104,344 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 46,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,286 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares to 423,294 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 28,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,604 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).