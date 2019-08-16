As Zebra (ZBRA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bb&T Has Raised Holding; Waters (WAT) Holder Argyle Capital Management Decreased Stake as Shares Declined

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Zebra (ZBRA) by 145.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 10,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 17,834 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 7,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Zebra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $197.72. About 224,484 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 456,661 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 13,942 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Citizens Natl Bank & Co invested 0.08% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bkd Wealth Advsr has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Personal Fincl has 118 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 943,904 shares. Sei Invests invested in 0.02% or 35,245 shares. Stifel Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 101,656 shares. Ls Advsrs Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 3,308 shares. Cognios Lc has 6,777 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.26% stake. Hbk Invests Lp holds 2,512 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.05% or 81,930 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 108 shares. Voya Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 34,969 shares.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Zebra Technologies Shares Rose 22.2% In June – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: SIZE – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MDY, NVR, ZBRA, ODFL: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Company In (NYSE:BMS) by 6,825 shares to 8,602 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,072 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 910 shares. 315,493 are held by Generation Investment Llp. Moreover, Washington Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 200 shares. Fenimore Asset Management invested 2.93% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bessemer Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.37% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 2,750 were reported by Becker Mgmt Inc. Adage Capital Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 89,751 shares. Baillie Gifford And reported 2.50M shares. Conning has 1,623 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Element Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 14,660 shares. Chicago Equity holds 4,270 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity stated it has 0.3% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5,885 shares.