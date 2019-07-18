As Zebra Technology (ZBRA) Shares Rose, Holder Alphamark Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $947,815; Aqr Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Kimco Rlty (KIM)

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 25,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,662 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 90,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 537,710 shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (ZBRA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 22,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.69% or $17.19 during the last trading session, reaching $180.67. About 994,910 shares traded or 41.60% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74 million for 16.73 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class C by 2,116 shares to 2,174 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN) by 33,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Sht Mat (MINT).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 36,630 shares to 22,151 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 435,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,407 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

