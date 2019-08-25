As Zebra Technology (ZBRA) Share Price Rose, Alphamark Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Martin Currie LTD Holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Boosted by $12.37 Million

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 128.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 139,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 247,220 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.12M, up from 108,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 608,912 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (ZBRA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 18,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 22,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $198.49. About 265,226 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,271 shares to 24,149 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 554,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westport Asset Management holds 40,000 shares or 5.86% of its portfolio. Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 15,600 shares. Carroll stated it has 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Endowment Limited Partnership owns 5,090 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 3.25 million shares. Cap Fund Mgmt reported 12,290 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial holds 0.1% or 274,829 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated stated it has 15,565 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 65,561 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 997 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 229,792 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0.1% or 73,979 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Lc owns 2,923 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ghp Investment reported 10,900 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Zebra Technologies Shares Rose 22.2% In June – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MDY, DPZ, ATO, ZBRA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: SIZE – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pilgrims Pride (PPC) and Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Vancouver as Part of Pacific National Exhibition – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN declares third-quarter 2019 dividend NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “After All-Time Record Year, CN Prepared to Move 2019-2020 Grain Crop – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN and Unifor reach tentative agreements NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on March 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CSX And Canadian National To Form New Intermodal Service – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.