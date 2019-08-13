As Zebra Technology (ZBRA) Market Value Rose, Alphamark Advisors Decreased Position; Entergy New (ETR) Valuation Rose While Moore Capital Management LP Decreased Holding

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (ZBRA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 18,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 22,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $206.27. About 282,397 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 17,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 409,173 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 69% FROM 37% FRIDAY: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: In the Matter of Entergy Nuclear Operations, Inc. and Entergy Operations, Inc.; Arkansas Nuclear One, Grand; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Sht Mat (MINT) by 3,233 shares to 17,770 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advsr has invested 0.67% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 802 were accumulated by Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Hanseatic Service holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 5,050 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 90,500 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,907 shares. North Star Mngmt invested in 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,090 are held by Global Endowment Mngmt L P. Shaker Limited Liability Co Oh has invested 0.48% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Keybank Association Oh invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Goodnow Group Ltd Liability Co has 12.64% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 437,168 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 8,841 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0.03% or 96,157 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advsrs Lp reported 3,000 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 27,298 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% or 17,375 shares. 69,103 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 227,877 shares. Farmers Tru holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 26,726 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 1.06M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com invested in 0.03% or 2,100 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 180,283 are owned by Ajo L P. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 17,214 shares.

