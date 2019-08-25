As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Lowered Position; Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) Share Value Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) by 537.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 58,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 69,510 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 212,944 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS); 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ORDERS $329.7M; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG 1Q; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.22, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $198.49. About 265,226 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $331.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 122,853 shares to 174,697 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 19,900 shares to 37,120 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 34,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,180 shares, and cut its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).