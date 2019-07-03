As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Hugh Johnson Advisors Lowered Holding in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by $858,600 as Market Valuation Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 24,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,045 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 40,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $211.61. About 379,138 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 8,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,782 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, down from 76,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 561,553 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 38,075 shares to 32,738 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dean Foods Co New (NYSE:DF) by 304,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,325 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4,543 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us invested 0.34% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 8,000 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Management. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 13,228 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc invested in 0.26% or 5,000 shares. Growth Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 339,200 shares stake. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha reported 1,077 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 14,200 shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Manhattan Co invested in 383 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 926,303 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Lc owns 1,124 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 5,377 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 22,542 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1.49 million shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on July, 12. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 5.83% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.2 per share. FRC’s profit will be $210.84M for 19.33 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.79% EPS growth.

