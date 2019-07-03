As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Valuation Rose, Meeder Asset Management Has Decreased by $911,872 Its Holding; Weber Alan W Has Cut Stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by $1.02 Billion as Share Value Rose

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 855,432 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 86.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 4,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 656 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 5,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 276,805 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 20.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il owns 2,255 shares. Cadence Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,037 shares. Growth Lp accumulated 339,200 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 640,069 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cap Management Assocs New York holds 4,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 339 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc holds 0.01% or 997 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 148,827 shares. 470,718 were reported by Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma. Dana Invest Advisors has invested 0.67% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bbt Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 2,745 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 544,763 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 1,950 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 57,666 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7,933 shares to 10,176 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 11,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

