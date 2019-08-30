As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Valuation Rose, Holder Advisors Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $597,552; As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Market Value Declined, Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Its Position

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 2,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 19,576 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 22,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206.42. About 131,226 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 93,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.74 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.24M, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.4. About 182,540 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 21,733 shares to 343,014 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 18.99 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

