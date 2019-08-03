As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Value Rose, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Cut by $25.66 Million Its Stake; Bristol John W & Company Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 122,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 379,911 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.60M, down from 502,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 359,216 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 95,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 416,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.07M, up from 320,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,004 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $101.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,958 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.55M are held by Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyar Asset Management holds 0.17% or 1,219 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc holds 7,750 shares. Com Of Virginia Va reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettee Invsts reported 12,695 shares. Meritage Portfolio has invested 3.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.93% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 2.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 172,087 shares. Hartline holds 4.87% or 98,164 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation holds 361,614 shares. Webster State Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 91,853 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 19,223 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rowland And Com Investment Counsel Adv stated it has 47,972 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.09% stake. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,037 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 98,046 are held by Swiss Comml Bank. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 33,077 are owned by Dorsey Wright And. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 232 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 87,813 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 28,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cambridge Advsr accumulated 983 shares. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 3,274 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Papp L Roy & owns 1,202 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 6,500 are held by Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 237,658 shares to 461,646 shares, valued at $112.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 297,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).