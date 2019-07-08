As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Price Rose, Capital International Has Decreased Position by $7.96 Million

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,127 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.16 million, down from 92,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $630.95. About 205,155 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 38.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 33,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $210.04. About 220,370 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.73 million for 19.45 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,705 are held by State Teachers Retirement System. Strategic Global Advsrs Lc stated it has 24,374 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. 3,274 were reported by Globeflex Capital Lp. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 15,565 shares. 14,418 were accumulated by Three Peaks Mgmt Lc. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 33 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Co invested in 4,786 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 6,500 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 62,011 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 177,380 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 0.07% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 17,834 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 34,969 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 49,250 shares to 127,000 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whale Rock Capital Llc stated it has 75,952 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.37% or 3,000 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 2,376 shares. Hsbc Plc accumulated 0.01% or 9,310 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has 0.23% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). State Street Corp owns 448,146 shares. The Virginia-based Chase Counsel has invested 0.53% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 118,664 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 737 shares. Bender Robert Associates has 4.19% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.04% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fiera Cap has 0.2% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 102,335 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Blackstone Grp Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Vanguard Group has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

