As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Globeflex Capital LP Upped Its Stake; Tdam Usa Holding in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Has Boosted as Valuation Declined

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 10,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,823 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 62,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 507,136 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 147.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,274 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, up from 1,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.42% or $27.31 during the last trading session, reaching $216.73. About 797,871 shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 11,888 shares to 430,847 shares, valued at $22.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 30,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,425 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Associates Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 11,600 are owned by Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Sigma Planning holds 0.03% or 6,910 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo reported 256,187 shares. Cibc World Markets accumulated 0.01% or 33,227 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 9,272 shares. Fund Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 11,391 shares. James Inv Research Incorporated owns 7,335 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund accumulated 2,779 shares. Yorktown Management And Inc invested in 15,700 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Carnegie Asset Management Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 3,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Lvw Advisors Ltd Co has 4,997 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Ord (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,300 shares to 28,784 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Holding Cl A Ord.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Lc invested in 997 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 62,011 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 3,308 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 34,969 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.1% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 3,625 shares. Blackrock invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). State Street Corp stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 42 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Franklin Res Inc reported 2,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vermont-based Tru Com Of Vermont has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Mirae Asset Invests Communication Ltd reported 55,483 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com reported 54,341 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 3,430 shares.

