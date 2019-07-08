As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Advisors Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Mirati Therapeut (MRTX) Holding Increased by Marshall Wace Llp

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 2,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,576 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 22,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $211.57. About 157,373 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeut (MRTX) by 2326.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Mirati Therapeut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.07. About 188,732 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 19,774 shares to 86,235 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 45,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 19.59 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Cap Lc invested in 6,777 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 87,813 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Valmark Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 48,429 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Btc Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 1,543 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 96,157 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 3,308 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,250 shares. Duncker Streett Inc accumulated 0.02% or 350 shares. Legal And General Gru Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 160,499 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 3,691 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Blair William & Com Il has invested 0.18% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 165,911 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 15,565 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $108.83 million activity. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.04 million was made by Johnson Craig A on Tuesday, January 29. $18.64 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC. Davis Aaron I. also sold $2.38 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Monday, January 7. The insider Braslyn Ltd. sold 275,000 shares worth $18.98M.

