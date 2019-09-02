As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Position; Guardian Capital LP Has Lowered Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake by $1.67 Million as Stock Declined

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 40,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 38,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 342,597 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 18,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 200,479 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.04M, down from 219,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.16 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,533 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Stifel Corp has invested 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Janney Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 2,923 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP invested in 0.09% or 12,638 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Duncker Streett And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Tortoise Management Ltd Co has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp stated it has 1.23% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 5 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 34,948 shares. Braun Stacey invested in 1.36% or 97,497 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.02% or 2,205 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 14,280 shares to 4,846 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 67,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,380 shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested in 4,949 shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 238,884 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.23% stake. Bellecapital Ltd holds 0.43% or 7,517 shares in its portfolio. 2,912 were reported by Spinnaker Trust. Kistler owns 2,036 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0.11% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Calamos Advsr Lc holds 190,290 shares. Smith Moore And Communication accumulated 15,908 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.07% or 875,317 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 287,787 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 24,766 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, Indiana Trust And Investment Co has 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,673 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 8,943 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.40 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 414,027 shares to 438,357 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 103,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).