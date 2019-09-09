As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $314,545; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Saybrook Capital Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 13,750 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 16,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.06M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 294,393 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, Y, WST, ZBRA – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atlantic gives Zebra bullish start – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zebra Technologies is Now Oversold (ZBRA) – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AGCO Corp Rides on Margin Expansion & Strategic Investments – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd Company accumulated 1,124 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Valmark Advisers has 1,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,599 shares. 2,746 are held by Alpine Llc. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 323,292 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1,950 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Greenleaf Tru holds 0% or 997 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 89,705 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,156 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 3,691 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.01% or 28,173 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 640,069 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 30,967 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.30M for 16.30 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares to 22,678 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Washington-based Harbour Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,600 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 1,057 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cutter Brokerage Inc owns 17,365 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 135,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Field & Main Bancorporation invested in 1.22% or 7,743 shares. Hendley invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Winslow Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.71M shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3.82 million shares. 1,886 are held by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Intrust Natl Bank Na has 0.59% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The New York-based Garrison Bradford And Assocs has invested 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 15,980 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc owns 7,085 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67B for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.