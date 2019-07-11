As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $314,545; Heartland Advisors Has Trimmed Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake by $801,918

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 34,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,996 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86 million, down from 547,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 666,226 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $211.96. About 271,388 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 19.63 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 106,565 shares. D E Shaw Company accumulated 28,173 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 3,691 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 2.46% or 115,761 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.12M shares. 3,299 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com. Cambridge Advsr stated it has 983 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 6,782 shares. Canandaigua State Bank & Tru reported 1,442 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc has 0.15% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 100,676 shares to 536,295 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (Prn) (NYSE:IAG) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR).

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91M for 24.92 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.