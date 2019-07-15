As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder American Capital Management Has Cut by $365,750 Its Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Has Increased by Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $198.5. About 133,020 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $170.94. About 5.88 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.75M for 18.38 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.