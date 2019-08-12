As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Market Value Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Has Boosted Holding by $414,238; As Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Firsthand Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $151.54. About 4.92 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 40,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 38,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $202.2. About 207,227 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 82,524 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc reported 3,762 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp owns 5.09 million shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.66% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Oakworth Cap reported 379 shares stake. Gfs Advsr has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Elm Advsr Lc invested in 0.17% or 1,355 shares. Roundview Lc has 3,002 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 1.95M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 4,869 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 15,095 shares. Private Advisor Limited Com reported 0.17% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 14.31 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp Inc has 71,737 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 4,022 are owned by Smith Salley Associates.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 100,157 shares to 30,474 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 67,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,380 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).