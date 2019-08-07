As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Market Value Rose, Holder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Lowered Position by $300,960; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shareholder Corvex Management LP Has Upped Its Stake

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $202.29. About 128,556 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 15.69M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 1.69 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Early Talks to Sell Boston-Area Casino Project to MGM; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Travel Agent Mag: MGM Resorts May Be Looking to Buy Wynn Resorts; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Continued Disruption at Monte Carlo and Additional Time to Recover at Mandalay Bay for Rest of Year; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 26/04/2018 – CityCenter Holdings Is a Venture Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Chevy Chase Trust has 0.05% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 426,967 shares. 237,509 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Janney Ltd Liability Corporation owns 420,468 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 144,507 shares stake. 7,027 are owned by Nuwave Investment Lc. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 112,408 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.59M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 29,844 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division accumulated 674 shares or 0% of the stock. Gideon Capital accumulated 109,837 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% or 1.22M shares. Kings Point Management holds 890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 800,000 shares. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 114,824 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.05% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Ci Invests Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 451,757 shares. Coldstream Cap owns 1,126 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 6,552 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.08% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.22% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 90,500 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cleararc Cap stated it has 1,385 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tortoise Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $331.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 122,853 shares to 174,697 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.