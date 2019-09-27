As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Market Value Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Upped by $418,000 Its Position; Gramercy Funds Management Increases Stake in Gerdau S A (GGB)

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 203,524 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 11.60 million shares traded or 27.96% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS

