As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Market Valuation Rose, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Raised Its Stake; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Trimmed Its Avery Dennison (AVY) Position by $16.65 Million

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 12,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 81,930 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, up from 69,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 31,363 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 87.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 147,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 21,014 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 168,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.78. About 28,359 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $139.51 million for 17.45 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 61,372 shares to 563,653 shares, valued at $53.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 8,004 shares to 241,281 shares, valued at $42.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 182,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,374 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings.

