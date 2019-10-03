As Zebra Tech (ZBRA) Market Value Rose, Halsey Associates Has Upped Its Holding by $12.14 Million; Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake Boosted by Caprock Group Inc

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 321.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 14,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 19,587 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 4,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $289. About 3.13 million shares traded or 52.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Zebra Tech (ZBRA) by 1858.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 58,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 61,198 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82 million, up from 3,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Zebra Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $200.85. About 145,923 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $559.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 7,728 shares to 101,297 shares, valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,610 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,301 were accumulated by Horizon Invest Svcs Ltd Com. Braun Stacey Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 84,580 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 45,769 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,134 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 28,100 shares. Alberta Investment Management accumulated 63,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 3,286 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 306,440 were reported by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co. 1.25M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Moreover, Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Makaira Partners Ltd Co reported 492,759 shares. Comml Bank holds 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 3,160 shares. Atria Limited Co invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Parkside Finance Bankshares Tru has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zebra Technologies Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies Delivers Q1 Growth of Nearly Every Stripe – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Presents At Nasdaq Investor Conference 2018 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies: An Investment Case For Automation Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,354 shares to 17,153 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,222 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sonata Cap Gru, Washington-based fund reported 4,451 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp accumulated 174,394 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.22% or 96,205 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 1.59% or 181,729 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Company owns 8,441 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fdx Advsr reported 5,268 shares. Keating Counselors holds 0.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 2,693 shares. 1,410 are owned by Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.41% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Factory Mutual Ins Com owns 61,700 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsr Lc holds 791 shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 2.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 506 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “COSTCO AUTO PROGRAM INTRODUCES SEASON OF VALUES – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Much Does the MOC Imbalance Matter? – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Costco reports 5% comparable sales increase – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Costco (COST) Continue Its Run with Strong Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 02, 2019.