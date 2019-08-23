As Zebra Tech Cl A (ZBRA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Boston Family Office Trimmed Its Position by $1.32 Million; Perigon Wealth Management Holds Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 6,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 67,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, down from 74,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.38. About 260,911 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12 million shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,452 shares to 1,971 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,923 shares, and cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver holds 0.11% or 8,203 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability owns 1,898 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & holds 23,750 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 0.96% or 11,832 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 130,240 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 5.8% stake. J Goldman And Lp has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 231,876 were accumulated by Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks. 105 are owned by Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Shields And Co Limited Com accumulated 4,631 shares. S&Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,020 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boeing (BA) plans to increase production of 737 jets to 52/month in Feb 2020 if regulators approve 737 Max to fly in Q4 – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zebra Technologies Adds Archetype and Zeno Group to Expand Audience Engagement – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.