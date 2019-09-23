As Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Cut Its Holding by $539,748; Oz Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Tesla (TSLA) as Market Value Rose

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 93.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 96,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.48M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $244.48. About 2.28M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Tesla engineers wanted to add eye tracking and other sensors to Autopilot at its debut to help alert drivers; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Tesla Production Progress, Spotify Sings; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk can’t shake lawsuit over Tesla’s SolarCity deal; 23/05/2018 – @elonmusk Elon, it’s one thing to damage the fortunes of those who choose to believe in you and $TSLA. It’s another to impugn the integrity of the media – doing so makes you corrosive to our republic. An unfortunate status for someone of your potential. P.S. I think you lie a lot; 27/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS HAVEN’T BEEN ABLE TO RETRIEVE LOGS DUE TO DAMAGE; 29/03/2018 – TESLA VOLUNTARILY RECALLS MODEL S SEDANS BUILT BEFORE APRIL 2016 OVER POWER STEERING BOLTS; 11/05/2018 – Tesla will enable orders for new Model 3 versions next week; 25/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory; 28/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-VW expects to beat electric car sales goal on China, Europe demand; 02/05/2018 – TESLA: DELIVERIES SHOULD PICK UP TO ACHIEVE YR DELIVERY GOAL

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 16,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1,322 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 17,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 2.12 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 371,479 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Susquehanna International Llp holds 28,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 39,517 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl accumulated 80,066 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wms Prns Lc owns 1,476 shares. Veritable Lp owns 2,507 shares. Whitnell And Commerce, Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 69 shares. Pointstate Lp reported 4,400 shares stake. 716 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Enterprise Fin holds 0.01% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amer Century Cos has 0.16% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Com holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 445,942 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 908 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexo Corp by 202,400 shares to 309,000 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yeti Hldgs Inc (Put) by 46,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. On Thursday, May 2 the insider Musk Elon bought $25.00 million. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen had bought 360 shares worth $79,816.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,080 shares to 30,641 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).