As Zayo Group Holding (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose, Davidson Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $2.27 Million; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Icon Advisers Cut Position by $717,100 as Valuation Rose

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 216,123 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.94M, down from 223,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $98.8. About 704,522 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Zayo Group Holding (ZAYO) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 81,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 931,808 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.48 million, up from 850,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Zayo Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 1.39 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 9,218 shares to 239,390 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,778 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity. The insider Stice Travis D. bought 4,186 shares worth $399,968.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.51M for 13.14 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,800 shares to 24,800 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,100 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).